360Fresh: Crowd Kontroller – Ice Water Ft. ODH X Princess

Premium Disk Jockey “CROWD KONTROLLER” teams up with prominent music producer “ODH” and South African based Nigerian singer Princess to give us a summer dance tune, titled “Ice Water”. With its infectious groove and African drum sounds, it’s a sure guarantee to get the crowd moving and dancing when it hits the clubs this summer.

Download and enjoy. You just might catch the Crowd Kontroller at your favourite club or event this summer, just follow him on all social media platforms @crowdkontroller and know what he is up to.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/IceWater_Crowd-Kontroller_ODH.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

