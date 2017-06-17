Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

360Fresh: Damayo – Real OG

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Domination Nation releases the first single of its newest act, Damayo titled “Real OG”. The song was produced by Damayo as “DJ Psychotune” and mixed and mastered by Milla. So far, many who have heard this song (especially during its creation process) have called it the ‘Song of the Summer’.

So far, many who have heard this song (especially during its creation process) have called it the ‘Song of the Summer’. ‘Damayo‘ who was signed earlier this year in March shows his versatility and mastercraft in this carefully created masterpiece. Kindly listen, enjoy and share.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read


Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Damayo – Real OG appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.