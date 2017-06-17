Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: David Ibeh – A Free Demo

Posted on Jun 17, 2017

Hip-Hop Artist and a member of the duo, The Misfit, David Ibeh (@therealdayve) is out with a new single which he titles “A Free Demo”. The song which is freestyle talks about the environment in which the artist lives in and his beliefs. “Dehydration Vol.1: The Thirst”, the third mixtape by the duo will be released in July.

