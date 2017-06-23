360Fresh: De Zillions – Feel Me

De Zillions dishes to his fans a new aroma which he tagged “Feel Me” another mid-tempo Afro Ragga tune produced by Sense Beatz.

Everybody has been feeling De Zillions following the release of his debut single “Ghetto story” a song that introduced him and enormously embraced by Music lovers.

Funnily Some people describe ‘De Zillions‘ sound as a fusion of some patoranking and 9ice recipe , sauced with some oritse femi flavours.

However, his uniqueness earns him a distinct sound that many music lovers have been craving for.

‘De Zillions‘ is one of the up and coming artiste to watch out for.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/De-Zillions-_-Feel-Me.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: De Zillions – Feel Me appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

