360Fresh: Hcien ft Zoro – Atachigom (See Person) – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
360Fresh: Hcien ft Zoro – Atachigom (See Person)
360Nobs.com
If you followed the MTN Pulse university campus tour last year, the name HCien will immediately jump out at you. Coming to prominence as the winner of the rap battle at the Abia State University (ABSU) leg of the tour, he has established a growing …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!