360Fresh: Hcien ft Zoro – Atachigom (See Person)

If you followed the MTN Pulse university campus tour last year, the name HCien will immediately jump out at you. Coming to prominence as the winner of the rap battle at the Abia State University (ABSU) leg of the tour, he has established a growing reputation as the latest graduate of the Southeast school of Hip-hop that has spawned widely recognised artistes like Phyno, Zoro, Uzi and illbliss, amongst others. He is currently completing his degree programme while pursuing his promising music career. After releasing just two official singles since coming to prominence in 2016, HCien is already building a reputation as one of the hottest emerging artistes on the Nigerian Hip-hop scene.

Atachigom is his third single which sees him hook up with @zoroswagbag over an infectious, head-bopping instrumental produced by notable Coal City music producer @Kezyklef. A popular figure on the Southeast underground circuit for his work supporting upcoming artistes with several free-download beat packages, Kezyklef has previously worked with HCien on last year’s ‘Ben-Jonson’, which achieved a phenomenal amount of airplay on radio stations in the southeast and catapulted HCien into widespread public consciousness.

On Atachigom, HCien discards his humble offstage personality and goes in with the flow and cockiness of the lagos-born imo state thoroughbred that he is. Kezyklef’s instrumental is used as a mixture of traditional Igbo percussion sounds with hip-hop snares and Trap kicks and bass lines mastered by @lordgabrielz. This fusion gives the song a multi-layered effect that highlights HCien’s lyrical ability as he effortlessly switches between Igbo and English on the catchy hook. Employing an unconventional flow that sets him apart from other bilingual rappers on the track, his bars are fire from start to finish. Zoro too, justifies his inclusion on the track with a fire second verse which includes these bars:

I spit fire, sharp flows wey dey deflate tires/

It’s why they can’t reach me but for me it’s suicidal/

Wordplay got more lines than the NEPA wires/

The boy di fly, to get to me you need about 6 pilots/

Atachigom is the anthem for a new generation of culturally confident Southeastern Hip-hop artistes who are proud and unapologetic, yet charismatic and great to listen to. Boastful and serious, yet charming and hilarious at the same time, Atachigom is HCien’s statement to the world that he is ready to come into the national Hip-hop mainstream. On this evidence, anyone trying to stop HCien’s rise as a lyricist has quite a job on their hands.

Stream, download and enjoy the track below!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Hcien-ft-Zoro-FINAL.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Hcien ft Zoro – Atachigom (See Person) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

