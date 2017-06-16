Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: Holla Boi – Faaji

Posted on Jun 16, 2017

Holla Boi whose real name is Victor Onaopemipo Olla is a God fearing Fast rising, Afro-pop Artist/Songwriter based in Lagos  Nigeria, an Educational Management(Economics) Graduate from the University of Portharcourt Rivers state. He’s signed to Capstorecords and  grew up  listening to the records of the Legendary Chief Ebenezer Obe, King Sunny Ade, Daddy Showkey, Plantaishun boiz, Remedies, style plus, Foreign acts such as Michael Jackson,whitney Houston, Aaliya, Toni brackson, Michael bolton, Marvin Gaye and others.


