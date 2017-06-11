360Fresh: Joy Saliu – My Everything

Praise and Worship Leader, Joy Saliu started music ministrations in the children’s choir and still does at Covenant Christians Center Lagos Nigeria. She is also the convener of Complete Women in God (CWIG), a group for young Christian women aimed to propel the Gospel of Christ through evangelism and charity.

‎The Delta State University graduate of agricultural science and the professional project manager has ministered in songs alongside the likes of C4 (Covenant Christian Center Choir), Nathaniel Bassey, Sinach, Frank Edwards, T.C.W.C Choir, Smek and Samsoft amongst others.

Her Debut single ‘My Everything’ was birthed in the place of worship ‎”Many times we go through things in life and we are forced to question the love of God, this song is to serve as a constant reminder that God’s love never cease come rain, come sunshine’

Listen and be blessed.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Joy-Saliu-My-Everything.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Joy Saliu – My Everything appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

