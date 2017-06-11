Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: Joy Saliu – My Everything

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Praise and Worship Leader, Joy Saliu started music ministrations in the children’s choir and still does at Covenant Christians Center Lagos Nigeria. She is also the convener of Complete Women in God (CWIG), a group for young Christian women aimed to propel the Gospel of Christ through evangelism and charity.

‎The Delta State University graduate of agricultural science and the professional project manager has ministered in songs alongside the likes of C4 (Covenant Christian Center Choir), Nathaniel Bassey, Sinach, Frank Edwards, T.C.W.C Choir, Smek and Samsoft amongst others.

Her Debut single ‘My Everything’ was birthed in the place of worship ‎”Many times we go through things in life and we are forced to question the love of God, this song is to serve as a constant reminder that God’s love never cease come rain, come sunshine’

Listen and be blessed.


 

