360Fresh: Lil Win Ft Odehyieba – Ladder (prod. Slo Deezy) – 360Nobs.com

360Fresh: Lil Win Ft Odehyieba – Ladder (prod. Slo Deezy)
Multiple award winning Ghanaian entertainer, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win brings to us his version of the popular Ladder song. Few days ago, Lil Win released a comedy skit of his #followtheladderchallenge which is so far the funniest and to double the fun, …
