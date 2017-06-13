360Fresh: Olumix – Oja Ti Burst

As we are still enjoying the video/audio wave of “MOSORIRE by the Jah Elo crooner “Olumix featuring his label boss “9ice. He came up taking over the clubs and streets with this dance ignition freestyle titled Oja-ti-burst. Enjoy



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/OLUMIX-–-OJA-TI-BURST.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Olumix – Oja Ti Burst appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

