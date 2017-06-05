Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: Sean Dampte – Whistle Blower

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Veteran Afro-beat Super Star Sensation Sean Dampte posted on his snapchat ID a picture of his new single “Whistle Blower” available on iTunes for pre-order.

Many fans were hoping to see the Alignment Video but were surprised to learn of the new single. Whistle Blower is a suggestive track that brought critics to a general consensus of it been a massive follow up single to Alignment

Whistle Blower was produced by multiple award winner Joey Banks and Mixed/Mastered by DXL.

 

