360Fresh: Slicker STK Ft. Gasmilla – Jollof

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

IVI rap genius Slicker STK returns with a banging new smash hit. The mega-jam “Jollof”, which features Fisherman Records boss Gasmilla is a 100% money-back guaranteed dance floor wave. Known to have dazzled fans earlier this year with “FAQs” and “Estranged”, the “Slickman” is a rare talent that continues to define diversity in artistry. Lace up your boogie shoes and step to the sounds produced by J.Bux.

 

