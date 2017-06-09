360Fresh: Slicker STK Ft. Gasmilla – Jollof

IVI rap genius Slicker STK returns with a banging new smash hit. The mega-jam “Jollof”, which features Fisherman Records boss Gasmilla is a 100% money-back guaranteed dance floor wave. Known to have dazzled fans earlier this year with “FAQs” and “Estranged”, the “Slickman” is a rare talent that continues to define diversity in artistry. Lace up your boogie shoes and step to the sounds produced by J.Bux.

The post 360Fresh: Slicker STK Ft. Gasmilla – Jollof appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

