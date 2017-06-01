360Fresh: Testimony – My God

Female singer, songwriter and worship leader, Testimony releases her debut single “My God”, an intimate worship song that portrays her personal experience of comfort and fatherly love with ‘her’ God. In the song, she highlighted the benefits and rewards of a personal relationship with God recounted by her own personal experience.

Testimony is a new Abuja-based gospel artist with strength in worship; she is one to watch out for in the Nigerian gospel music scene this year.

ENJOY!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Testimony-–-My-God.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Testimony – My God appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

