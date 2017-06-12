360Fresh: Valtino – Excuse Me Ft. Reminisce

Attention Please! Your favourite Nigerian/Cameroonian lover boy, Valtino is back with a new one for the ladies titled “Excuse Me” featuring Alaga Ibile himself, Reminisce.

The Big Dreams Entertainment Act known for his rich voice and melodious afro RnB delivered nothing less than his usual best on this new joint produced by E.Kelly.

Download and Enjoy!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Valtino-ft-Remimisce-Excuse-me.mp3

