360Hawt: Dammy Krane – On Point (Prod. Kenny Wonder)

Away from all the court troubles, Usual Suspekt – DAMMY KRANE celebrates his freedom by unleashing a brand new fire single dubbed “ON POINT”.

Teaming up with producer; Kenny Wonder, Dammy Krane showed great musical prowess on this exciting tune, even as he makes efforts to clear his name later this month.

ON POINT is a clear maker that Dammy Krane knows his onions and definitely can’t wait to be back him to give all lovers of good music what they’ve been missing – The Enterkraner Vibe.

Listen, download and share this brand new dope record from Dammy Krane. Support good music, Support DK. Connect with Dammy Krane – @Dammy-Krane on Twitter and @dammykraneofficial on Instagram.

Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/On-Point-prod.-Kenny-Wonder.mp3

