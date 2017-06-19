360Hawt: Dammy Krane x Wstrn x Davido – Ladies (Remix)

Dammy Krane and Davido serves up the remix to the mid-tempo tune “Ladies”. The remix features London-based ensemble Wstrn.

This one is for the sweet ladies. Wstrn adds up the slow wine killa verse and dammy krane x Davido did the usual switch.

Listen Up!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Dammy-Krane-X-Wstrn-x-Davido-Ladies-Remix.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

