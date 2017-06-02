360Hawt: Emtee – Corner Store

South African Rapper – Emtee, returns with a Tweezy produced tune titled “Corner Store” .

Corner Store is the new single by Ambitiouz Entertainment superstar Emtee, a follow up to his recent single Ghetto Hero.

Unlike the Ghetto, Hero, the rapper stuck with his usual trap sound and we won’t be surprised if Corner Store tops chart in coming weeks. Emtee is trying to spend his mulla at the Corner Store.

Listen Up!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Emtee_-_Corner_Store.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

