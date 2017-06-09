360Hawt: Tekno – Samantha (prod. Krizbeatz)

Your favourite boy “Tekno” aka Slim Daddy is out with another Krizbeatz produced tune dubbed Samantha.

Samantha by Tekno, is the latest offering by the superstar act who also goes by the moniker “Slim Daddy”. Produced by the man behind Pana; Krizbeatz.

Tekno who’s occasionally teased the song via his social media accounts has guaranteed that it’s going to be an uneasy to forget experience.

This joins his archive of hit songs like “Duro”, “Pana”, “Rara”, “Diana” and more.

With a number of records, to his credit; it safe to say the singer’s prepared to divulge one of the hottest albums coming out of Africa.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/01_Tekno_Samantha_prod._Krizbeatz.mp3

