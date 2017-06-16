360Recommends: Jinmi Abduls – JOLAG (Jinmi Of Lagos)

Jinmi Abduls, One of the fast rising names we’ve gotten familiar with from the New school finally brings us his first project, an EP titled JOLAG (Jinmi of Lagos)!

He describes this project as one that showcases his versatility in Multi-genres while leaving the beautiful Jinmi Abduls sound we love intact.

The 7 track Project features brilliant producers like Remy Baggins, BeatByODH, Stephbeats and 2 productions from Jinmi Abduls himself. It features collaborations from Foresythe, Remy Baggins and DMW Superstar Mayorkun.

Jinmi Abduls has given us a solid project from the lyricism to the instrumentals. It’s about to be a big year for Jinmi Abduls and this project hints at Multiple award nominations and opportunities for the 19-year-old hit maker. Listen/Download & enjoy!

DOWNLOAD via iTunes

