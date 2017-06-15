360Recommends: KOD ft Lato – One Hell Of A Weekend

For #KODWeekly this week, KOD enlists fellow Benin-City Based rapper LATO and they both go wavy on the track ‘ONE HELL OF A WEEKEND’.

#KODWEEKLY is a weekly music series targeted to entertain and win new fans of KOD, his music and his career journey so far in the industry. Over the four weeks of June, KOD will be dropping new music every Wednesday primarily on his Soundcloud page and on some of your favourite blogs.

Last week was ‘Anything For You’ which can be checked out HERE

The post 360Recommends: KOD ft Lato – One Hell Of A Weekend appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

