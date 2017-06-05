360Recommends: Moelogo X Bayoz Muzik – JeJe o

The wait is finally over, after a three-year hiatus, prolific hit producer Bayoz Muzik teams up with MOBO award nominee and popular “Ireti” singer Moelogo on this new summer banger titled “Jeje O“.

The pair previously worked together on various hit records with one titled ” Baddest” becoming a classic on the Afrobeats/Urban dance floors around the world.

With Afrobeat at its best on the world stage, Moelogo and Bayoz Muzik felt the time was right to serve the music fans with something new for their playlists hence “Je Je O”. Both Moelogo and Bayoz said ” we just thought we had kept fans waiting too long for another dance floor favourite and with Shopsydoo on our back for another collaboration , this was a perfect time ”

“Je Je O” is a brilliant blend of Afrobeat, Afro-House and soul music as Moelogo blesses the fantastically orchestrated Bayoz Muzik beats with his powerful vocals. “JeJe O” a Yoruba phrase simply translates to “carefully ” in English with Moelogo simply describing a beautiful woman who he asks to shake what her mama gave her “carefully “.

