4 killed, 50 houses destroyed, as Ebonyi, C-River communities clash – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 2, 2017


4 killed, 50 houses destroyed, as Ebonyi, C-River communities clash
ABAKALIKI—NO fewer than four persons were, yesterday, reported killed following a deadly clash between Ofunakpa Inyimagu community in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and its counterpart in Nsobo community in Obubra council area of …
