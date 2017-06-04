4 lifesaving tips for texting-walking

Many of us are guilty of walking and texting with our phone. This should not surprise anyone because we are now in the smartphone age. With its arrival, we are always distracted while driving and walking on the highway. In fact, in some countries, they have put up banners warning people about the dangers of text-walking. This said advising that you should stop using your smartphone while walking may not be tenable because we all do it. Notwithstanding, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares tips for texting while walking.

Do not send or respond immediately

We are all addicted to our smartphones. Hence, we love to chat with girlfriend, family, and friends on BBM, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram whether we are walking or not. No matter how important the message (s) is, you should not reply or respond immediately. Get to wherever you are going and settle down to reply.

Simply let your phone be

The best way to be safe while walking or driving is to let your phone be. Only use it when you are not doing any of the aforementioned.

Stand at a point and do whatever you want to do with your phone

If you have to respond to a message, step aside or stand at a point and reply the messages. This is better if you do not want fall into a ditch or hit a fellow pedestrian. It is safe and reasonable.

Download type and walk application

For every problem, there is a technology solution. There are now apps that will enable you to type when you are walking. How? You can easily type messages, read and send images and messages while walking to your destination without messing up with traffic on road or street. You can download Type While Walk or Type N Walk which are available on either the Google Play Store or Apple Store.

The post 4 lifesaving tips for texting-walking appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

