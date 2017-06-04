Pages Navigation Menu

4-year old daughter stabbed to death by her mother

Posted on Jun 20, 2017

A Houston woman identified as Laquita Lewis has appeared in court on a capital murder charge for stabbing her young daughter to death. The 34-year-old Laquita who is being held without bail was arrested after texting her boyfriend saying the girl was dead and in heaven. Deputies say 4-year-old Fredricka Allen had been stabbed multiple …

