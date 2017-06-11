Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

400 Communities, 347 LGAs Benefit from MTN Foundation ‘What Can We Do Together’ Initiative

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In fulfilling the promise of improving the quality of lives in our communities, MTN Foundations, ‘What Can We Do Together’ initiative has impacted over 10 million Nigerians in 400 communities and 347 local government areas across Nigeria. In these 347 local government areas, the following projects have been delivered and installed: 40 Transformers, 40 Boreholes […]

The post 400 Communities, 347 LGAs Benefit from MTN Foundation ‘What Can We Do Together’ Initiative appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.