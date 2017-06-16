Pages Navigation Menu

4000 businesses in Abuja to benefit from FG's MSMEs clinic

TVC News

4000 businesses in Abuja to benefit from FG's MSMEs clinic
TVC News
Image result for Nigeria MSMEs clinic Four thousand Micro, Small and Medium Scale businesses in Abuja are to benefit from government's capacity building exercise to help the sector combat much of its growth challenges. Correspondent Lara Afolayan …
