41 Year-Old Shay Given Not Planning On Retiring

Shay Given is not about to call a time on his illustrious playing career – even at the age of 41 – despite being a free agent on July 1 when his contract at Stoke expires.

He told the Irish Sunday Independent: “Yes I am 41, but I do feel I could go on for another year, be it as a number two or three in the Premier League, or number one in the Championship.

“There might be one last hurrah, a promotion, (it) just depends what is out there. I have no divine right to get a club but if someone came along and it was of interest, it might happen.

“I know the end is near. It could be this year, could be next year, but once you do retire, especially at my age, you can’t go back in six months and say, ‘I’ve changed my mind and I want to give it another go’, and every ex-player I speak to says continue as long as you can.

“There are a couple of options, which is encouraging. I know if the phone doesn’t ring by the end of the window, then I won’t be moping around because the party is over, but I do feel I could play another year, definitely.”

