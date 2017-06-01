44 migrants from Nigeria, Ghana including babies, die of thirst in Sahara desert

At least 44 West African migrants, including women and babies, were found dead in the Sahara desert this week after their truck broke down in arid northern Niger while on the way to Libya, Six survivors walked to a remote village where they said that 44 people, mostly from Ghana and Nigeria and including three babies and two […]

