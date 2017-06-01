44 migrants, including babies, die of ‘thirst’ in Niger desert – Hindustan Times
44 migrants, including babies, die of 'thirst' in Niger desert
The Red Cross, which said “at least 44 migrants have died”, has dispatched a team to the site “to gather information” on the circumstances. world Updated: Jun 01, 2017 19:54 IST. AFP, Niamey. Niger. At least 44 migrants, including women and babies …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News.
