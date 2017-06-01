44 migrants, including babies, die in Niger desert

At least 44 migrants, including women and babies, were found dead after their vehicle broke down in the desert of northern Niger while on the way to Libya, local officials said Thursday.

“The number of migrants who died in the desert is 44 for now,” said Rhissa Feltou, the mayor of Agadez, a remote town on the edge of the Sahara desert that has become the smuggling capital of Africa.

The post 44 migrants, including babies, die in Niger desert appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

