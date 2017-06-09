44 ships arrive Lagos ports, 8 with 233000 tonnes of petrol – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
44 ships arrive Lagos ports, 8 with 233000 tonnes of petrol
Vanguard
A TOTAL of 44 vessels are expected to sail into the country with various items before the end of the month. Shipping position made available to newsmen showed that eight of these vessels are carrying over 233,000 metric tonnes of petroleum products …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!