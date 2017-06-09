45 killed as bus in Zimbabwe loses control, crashes: police – WSAW
45 killed as bus in Zimbabwe loses control, crashes: police
WSAW
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Police in Zimbabwe say a bus traveling to Zambia has crashed, killing 45 people. Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said Thursday that the bus crashed on Wednesday night about 156 kilometers (96 miles) north of the …
43 perish, 24 injured in horror crash
43 perish in Bus crash. . . Zambia-bound bus rams into tree
President mourns 43 crash victims
