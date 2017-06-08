45 Killed In Bus Accident

Police said on Thursday that forty-five people were killed when the driver of a passenger bus lost control of the vehicle in north-western Zimbabwe.

Police spokesperson Charity Charamba said that forty-three people died at the scene of the accident, while two others died of their injuries on Thursday morning.

Chatamba said a total of 67 passengers were travelling on the bus, with several of them severely injured.

According to her, the driver failed to negotiate a curve on the road from the capital, Harare, towards the Zambian border town of Chirundu.

The state of roads in Zimbabwe is poor due to a long-running economic slump that has left President Robert Mugabe’s government cash-strapped. (NAN)

The post 45 Killed In Bus Accident appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

