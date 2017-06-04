Pages Navigation Menu

4th wife of Edo billionaire, Osamede Adun dies from cooking gas explosion in Lagos (Photo)

Edo state billionaire, Chief John Osamede Adun popularly called Bob Izua has lost his 4th wife, Lillian Ehimwenma Adun popularly called mama IZ in a kitchen gas explosion in Lagos. Lilian has 6 children for Chief Osamede. May her soul RIP.

