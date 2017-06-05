‘5.6m people benefit from AfDB’s agriculture interventions in 2016’ – WorldStage
|
WorldStage
|
'5.6m people benefit from AfDB's agriculture interventions in 2016'
WorldStage
Efforts by the African Development Bank (AfDB) to upgrade Africa's agriculture sector is yielding good results with about 5.6 people benefiting from the Bank's interventions in the past year. Among other things, AfDB plans scale up its focus on …
Tanzania: Boost Social Amenities to Elevate Agriculture
Tanzania injects US$94 million into agricultural bank to help farmers
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!