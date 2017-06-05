Pages Navigation Menu

5 arrested in Adamawa over murder of pregnant woman accused of witchcraft

5 suspects believed to have carried out the unlawful killing of a pregnant woman accused of witchcraft in Adamawa State, have been arrested by officers of the Adamawa State Police Command. The State’s police Commissioner Mr Moses Jitoboh, told newsmen that the suspects attacked their victim identified as Ayina Afraimu in Falu village of Guyuk local […]

