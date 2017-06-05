5 foods nursing mothers must avoid

You spent the last nine months streamlining what you eat and drink in order to ensure that what you put in your stomach does not affect your baby’s development. Now that you are nursing your baby, you still have to be careful of what you eat.

It is, therefore, essential that mothers maintain regular meals when breastfeeding to acquire important nutrients and also to increase their breast milk. Regardless, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares some foods women should avoid while breastfeeding.

Fish

You don’t need to abandon fish completely, but you need to be selective about what types of seafood you eat. Some fishes can be high in mercury, which can find its way into your milk supply. So, before you eat any fish especially the packaged ones, ensure it does not have mercury.

Alcohol

Alcohol can get into your breast milk and can negatively affect your child. It is advisable to avoid it but if you have to drink, it will take 1-2 hours for it to dissolve. That means you have to wait for that number of hours if you do not want to feed your baby with breast milk mixed with alcohol. Just don’t drink alcohol.

Caffeine

For women who love coffee, they have to wait after breastfeeding before they resume drinking it. It’s important to know that caffeine also finds its way into your breast milk. If this is the case, your baby’s body will be unable to process the caffeine as quickly as an adult’s body. You do not want to keep your baby awake.

Garlic and ginger

Garlic and ginger can smell in your breastmilk. If you find that your baby is reluctant to nurse, it may be because you have eaten garlic or ginger.

Dairy products

Normally, breastfeeding your baby with milk or other dairy products in the early stages of breastfeeding is not encouraged. It can affect the full development of your baby. So, you should avoid downing milk or any other dairy products.

The post 5 foods nursing mothers must avoid appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

