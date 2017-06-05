5 gov aspirants tackle Obiano for allegedly playing politics in church

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—Five governorship aspirants in the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba, Chief Osita Chidoka, Prince Tony Nwoye, Chief Oseloka Obaze and Chief Zeribe Ezeanuna, weekend tackled Governor Willie Obiano for allegedly playing politics in the church and declaring that there is no vacancy in the governorship seat of Anambra State.

While making his speech during the Thanksgiving Service for the 50th birthday celebration of Bishop of the Niger, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo, and launching his book entitled, “Parenting in the Old Testament: Contemporary Patterns, Challenges and Solution for Nigeria” Obiano had said there was no vacancy in the government house in the state as he would govern for another four years.

However, Senator Andy Uba, who is contesting under the All Progressives Congress, APC, told the gathering that he will disgrace the governor out of office for non performance, adding that under Obiano, the state made many steps backwards in terms of development compared to the achievements of his predecessors.

Prince Nwoye, APC, who represented Chief Arthur Eze, berated Obiano for declaring that there is no vacancy at the government house, saying the governor must be shown the way out of on November 18, 2017.

Immediate past Aviation Minister, Chief Chidoka, who recently declared interest to contest the seat of governor of the state accused Governor Obiano of involving in wild elephant projects by laying a foundation stone of an airport project that will put the state in debt.

Former Secretary to Anambra State Government in Peter Obi’s administration, Chief Oseloka Obaze, who is aspiring to contest under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said he does not play politics in the church and told the people that at an appropriate time, the governor will know if he is popular and accepted by the people.

Chief Ezeanuna, who is also apiring to contest under PDP said the governor is just boasting that he will stay for more four years not knowing that he will not return to that office due to non performance.

