Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

5 guber aspirants blast Obiano for declaring ‘no vacancy in Anambra government house’

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Five aspirants in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State have come hard on Governor Willie Obiano for allegedly playing politics in the church and declaring that there is no vacancy in the governorship seat of Anambra State. The aspirants are: Senator Andy Uba, Chief Osita Chidoka, Prince Tony Nwoye, Chief Oseloka Obaze and Chief […]

5 guber aspirants blast Obiano for declaring ‘no vacancy in Anambra government house’

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.