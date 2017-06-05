5 Nigerian Footballers Who Drive The Most Expensive Cars

Nigerian footballers have the most exclusive rides in their garage, here are top five most expensive cars driven by African Footballers: 5. Emmanuel Emenike The Fenerbache striker, according to MTN football, earns £2,100,000 annual wages. He has a cool exotic car too! Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post 5 Nigerian Footballers Who Drive The Most Expensive Cars appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

