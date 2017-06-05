5 Nigerians picked as 2017 NBA drafts

Five basketball players of Nigerian decent have been selected from the NBA Draft of 60 and may feature in the 2017/18 NBA season.

The NBA draft is an annual event in which the thirty teams from top division can draft college basketball players who are eligible and wish to join the league. The draft has been on since 1947.

The players are Semi Ojeleye,Wesley Iwundu, Ike Anigbogu, Bam Adebayo and Ogugua “OG” Anunoby. All have guaranteed contracts with their new teams.

The Boston Celtics selected Ojeleye with the No. 37 overall pick in the early hours of Friday while Iwundu who shined as a senior at Kansas State, was selected by the Orlando Magic at No. 33 overall in the second round of the 2017 NBA draft.

The 19-year-old Anunoby who had a stellear campaign at Indiana Hoosiers playing just 16 games and averaged 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds before suffering a season-ending knee injury on Jan. 18 but that didn’t stop the Toronto Raptors from selecting him with the No. 23 pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

