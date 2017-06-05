5 updates coming to Adobe Stock, including content from Reuters

Adobe is significantly enhancing its Adobe Stock image collection. AI-based search and PowerPoint plug-in will make finding images easier, while partnerships with Reuters, USA Today Sports, and Stocksy will expand the collection.

The post 5 updates coming to Adobe Stock, including content from Reuters appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends.

