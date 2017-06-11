500 ex-militants to receive training in agriculture – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
500 ex-militants to receive training in agriculture
TheCable
The presidential amnesty programme office said on Sunday that it has deployed 500 ex-agitators from the Niger Delta region for training and empowerment in Edo College of Agriculture. Paul Boroh, the coordinator and adviser to the president on Niger …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!