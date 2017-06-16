546 commercial vehicles impounded for over speed limit device by FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Bauchi State sector, has impounded a total of 546 vehicles who have no speed limit device. The Sector Commander, Abdulrazak Najume, said in an interview with PUNCH in his office, that there is no going back on the enforcement since the law was still in place. He stated that most …

