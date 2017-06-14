54th Birthday: Dele Oshinowo felicitates with Ambode

The All Progressive Congress (APC) chairmanship candidate, Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Mayor Dele Oshinowo has felicitated with the executive governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, on his 54th birthday.

This was contained in a congratulatory message issued, Tuesday, in Lagos by his media office.

The chairmanship candidate, in his statement, enjoined his family, friends, political loyalists, and well-wishers to celebrate this milestone of him attaining the joyous age of fifty-four in good health and sound mind.

Also,the chairmanship candidate expressed gratitude to God for rewarding Lagosians with a pragmatic governor, whom has displayed a high sense of leadership, in directing the affairs of the state.

“Within two years in office, the people’s governor has displayed a high sense of leadership, which has created a seed of unity, endeared him to Lagosians and surpassing the expectations of all.”

” While the chant of recession is hindering good governance in the country, the governor has worked diligently to ensure the pain associated with it becomes a gain for the government and people of the state”

“As people from different strata of life beat the drum, all should be remindful that the singular reward needed by the governor is for them to support him with their ardent prayers to engineer him to perform beyond the expectation of man” The statement reads.

The post 54th Birthday: Dele Oshinowo felicitates with Ambode appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

