55 Nigerians stole N1.4 trillion under Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan – Buhari’s anti-corruption committee

The chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay, on Monday said “55 public officials and businessmen under the administrations of Olusegun Obasanjo, Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan stole over N1.35trillion.” Sagay made the revelation at the conference on Promoting International Co-operation in Combating Illicit Financial Flows and Enhancing Asset Recovery to […]

55 Nigerians stole N1.4 trillion under Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan – Buhari’s anti-corruption committee

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

