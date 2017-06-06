Pages Navigation Menu

6 Confirmed Fatalities in London Tower Fire

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Following the fire at the Grenfell Tower on Wednesday morning, the UK Metropolitan Police has said that 6 people have been confirmed dead. Commander Stuart Cundy said that sadly, the number of fatalities is expected to rise. “I can confirm six fatalities at this time but this figure is likely to rise during what will be […]

