6 dead in London tower block fire

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Police said Wednesday that six people have been confirmed dead in a huge fire at a London tower block and the death toll is expected to rise. Fire engulfed the 24-storey block of flats in central London in the early hours of Wednesday. No fewer than 50 people were injured and some residents were trapped inside the towering inferno.

