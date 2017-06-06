6 suspected kidnappers arrested in Kaduna

The Kaduna State internal security outfit known as Operation Yaki has arrested six people suspected to be kidnappers terrorizing travellers along the Kaduna–Abuja highway. A statement on Sunday by Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Nasir el-Rufai on Media and Publicity, said the suspects were picked up on Thursday 15th and Friday 16th by a joint patrol team of the state’s security outfit and the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) with support from the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU). Aruwan said the arrest of the suspected kidnappers was sequel to the massive deployment of more police assets and patrol vehicles in the area in the last one week.

