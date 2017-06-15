62,140 Candidates Set To Re-write JAMB On 1st Of July

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) yesterday said that 62,140 candidates, who had issues with late registration, biometric non-verification and cancellation of results would have to rewrite the examination. The board said the rescheduled examination would hold on 1st of July 2017 across the candidates’ centres. JAMB Registrar Is-haq Oloyede spoke yesterday after a …

